Cock Of the Walk - Nashville

2624 Music Valley Drive



Popular Items

8oz Pickled Onions$2.95
Fried Down River Chicken$16.95
3 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
1pc - Fried Catfish Filet$3.59
3oz
Fried Catfish Filet$16.95
4 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.
Skillet Bread$2.25
ea.
Lg. Fried Dill Pickles$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Half Fried Catfish Filet$12.95
2 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.
Half Pot-O-Greens$5.95
Feeds 2-3
1pc- Fried Chicken Tenderloin$2.95
4oz
Hushpuppy$0.25
ea.
2624 Music Valley Drive

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
