Cock Of The Walk - Ridgeland

141 Madison Landing Circle

Half Fried Catfish Filet$12.95
2 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.
Half Pot-O-Greens$5.95
Feeds 2-3
Pot-O-Greens$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Fried Down River Chicken$16.95
3 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
Fried Catfish Filet$16.95
4 (3oz) pieces of fried catfish. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with tarter sauce.
1pc- Fried Chicken Tenderloin$2.95
4oz
Hushpuppy$0.25
ea.
Skillet Bread$2.25
ea.
1pc- Grilled Catfish Filet$6.95
7-8 oz
1pc - Fried Catfish Filet$2.95
3oz
141 Madison Landing Circle

Ridgeland MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
