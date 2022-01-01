Cockeye BBQ
REAL WOOD-FIRED BBQ - SCRATCH SIDES
Located on the west side of Warren, Cockeye BBQ is real American barbeque from the award-winning Chef and Pitmaster Erik Hoover.
From the beginning, Cockeye has always been about authentic barbecue. We don't cut corners because there is no shortcut to great barbecue. We believe that BBQ done right is a tribute to American ingenuity. We understand that it's time, spice and love that work to create our signature flavors.
At Cockeye BBQ we choose to use high-quality meats and source locally as much as we can. Our traditional BBQ is hand-rubbed with our signature spice blend and smoked on site over local hardwood for up to 14 hours. All of our sides are scratch-made from family recipes and start with real, raw ingredients. We want to cook this way because this is what we believe in. You can feel confident knowing that we put in the time so you don't have to.
Cockeye BBQ is slow food, fast. From our family to yours.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1805 Parkman Road NW • $$
Location
1805 Parkman Road NW
Warren OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
