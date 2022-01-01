Go
Cockeye BBQ

REAL WOOD-FIRED BBQ - SCRATCH SIDES
Located on the west side of Warren, Cockeye BBQ is real American barbeque from the award-winning Chef and Pitmaster Erik Hoover.
From the beginning, Cockeye has always been about authentic barbecue. We don't cut corners because there is no shortcut to great barbecue. We believe that BBQ done right is a tribute to American ingenuity. We understand that it's time, spice and love that work to create our signature flavors.
At Cockeye BBQ we choose to use high-quality meats and source locally as much as we can. Our traditional BBQ is hand-rubbed with our signature spice blend and smoked on site over local hardwood for up to 14 hours. All of our sides are scratch-made from family recipes and start with real, raw ingredients. We want to cook this way because this is what we believe in. You can feel confident knowing that we put in the time so you don't have to.
Cockeye BBQ is slow food, fast. From our family to yours.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1805 Parkman Road NW • $$

Avg 4.8 (1018 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate$16.99
Choose two meats from the following items: pulled chicken, ribs (2 bones), sausage, pulled pork, turkey, shrimp, catfish or brisket
Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.
Cheesy Potatoes$1.99
#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.
1 Meat Plate$13.99
Choose one meat from the following items: pork spareribs, sausage, pulled pork, turkey, pulled chicken, shrimp, catfish or brisket
Served with 2 sides and garnished with hushpuppies and pickles.
French Fries$1.99
Fresh Idaho potatoes are hand-cut everyday and twice fried for that perfect French fry.
Pulled Pork$5.99
Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw
Hushpuppies$1.99
Lightly seasoned corn batter fritters.
Kids Meal$5.99
Choose between a plain 1/4 lb. cheeseburger, ribs or chicken nibblers. Also choose one side.
Corn Casserole$1.99
Moist corn bread pudding baked with fresh and creamed corn.
Cockeye's Mess Plate$9.99
Signature item! Our creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sauce and onion rings.
Macaroni And Cheese$2.49
Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1805 Parkman Road NW

Warren OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

