Go
Toast

Cockeye Creamery

Bringing small-batch, super-premium ice cream to the West Side since 2019.

ICE CREAM

1805 Parkman Rd NW • $

Avg 4.9 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Walnut
Salted caramel ice cream with toasted, chopped walnuts and ribbon of caramel.
Kong
Banana ice cream with graham crackers and mini buckeyes.
Cookie Monster$5.00
Cookie dough ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Fluffernutterbutter
Reese's peanut butter ice cream with marshmallow and Nutter Butter cookies.
Wired!
Coffee ice cream made with fresh ground Costa Rican Tarrazú espresso beans, chocolate chunks, and brownies.
Andromeda
Chocolate ice cream, brownies, candy-coated mini chocolate chips.
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.
Blackberry Chocolate Chunk$5.00
Real blackberries, chocolate chunks. Your wife will love this one.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Catering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1805 Parkman Rd NW

Warren OH

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cockeye BBQ

No reviews yet

REAL WOOD-FIRED BBQ - SCRATCH SIDES
Located on the west side of Warren, Cockeye BBQ is real American barbeque from the award-winning Chef and Pitmaster Erik Hoover.
From the beginning, Cockeye has always been about authentic barbecue. We don't cut corners because there is no shortcut to great barbecue. We believe that BBQ done right is a tribute to American ingenuity. We understand that it's time, spice and love that work to create our signature flavors.
At Cockeye BBQ we choose to use high-quality meats and source locally as much as we can. Our traditional BBQ is hand-rubbed with our signature spice blend and smoked on site over local hardwood for up to 14 hours. All of our sides are scratch-made from family recipes and start with real, raw ingredients. We want to cook this way because this is what we believe in. You can feel confident knowing that we put in the time so you don't have to.
Cockeye BBQ is slow food, fast. From our family to yours.

Subcity - Warren

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diles Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

Diles Market and Cafe is a family owned, full service convenience store and your one stop shop for great homemade food!
Catering is also available.
IF WE SELL IT WE DELIVER IT!
Order groceries and our delicious homemade food online!

Nova Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston