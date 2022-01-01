Bars & Lounges
Cockeyed Rooster
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
8050 Dexter Rd
CORDOVA, TN 38016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
8050 Dexter Rd, CORDOVA TN 38016
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Chuckles Comedy House
Come in and enjoy!
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery Cordova
Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!
Soul Fish Cafe
Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.
Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!