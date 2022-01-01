Cockeysville restaurants you'll love

Go
Cockeysville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cockeysville

Cockeysville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Cockeysville restaurants

Pizza Palace image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizza Palace

9801 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 3.9 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak$7.99
FRIED CHICKEN$11.99
40 oz. STEEL RESERVE Bottle$4.25
More about Pizza Palace
Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville image

 

Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville

10709 York Road, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Piece Wings$8.99
Boneless or Bone-in with your choice of sauce
Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmigiana Entree$11.95
Fried chicken breast served over spaghetti and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic toast.
More about Italian Gardens Express Cockeysville
Coal Fire Hunt Valley image

 

Coal Fire Hunt Valley

112 Shawan Rd Suite 6, Hunt Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Margherita Pizza$13.95
Cannolis (each)$3.95
Hand Cut Fries$5.95
More about Coal Fire Hunt Valley
All About Lunch image

 

All About Lunch

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.79
Crispy Buffalo Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch on a Wrap
Cali Cobb$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheddarjack on a bed of Mixed Greens with homemade Avocado Ranch dressing
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$8.29
Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Chipotle Aioli
More about All About Lunch
Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley image

 

Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley

118 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville Hun

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cannoli$6.00
Crispy Cannoli Shell, Sweet Creamy Filling, Chocolate Chips
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro
More about Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley
Bruno's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bruno's Pizza

10709 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
with marinara sauce on the side
Garlic Knots (6)$3.99
French Fries$3.49
More about Bruno's Pizza
Roma's Cafe image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Roma's Cafe

10515 York Rd, Cockeysville Hun

Avg 4.7 (968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Fries$4.99
Cheese Steak sub$8.99
Side French Fries$2.49
More about Roma's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Vito Ristorante Italiano

10249 York Rd, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vito Ristorante Italiano

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cockeysville

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Margherita Pizza

Greek Salad

Cheesesteak Subs

Chicken Parmesan

Cannolis

Map

More near Cockeysville to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston