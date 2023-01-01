Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Cockeysville

Cockeysville restaurants
Toast

Cockeysville restaurants that serve caprese salad

All About Lunch image

 

All About Lunch

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caprese Salad$10.59
More about All About Lunch
Bruno's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bruno's Pizza

10709 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$9.49
basil, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella
More about Bruno's Pizza

Map

Map

