Chef salad in Cockeysville
Cockeysville restaurants that serve chef salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizza Palace
9801 York Road, Cockeysville
|CHEF SALAD
|$10.99
All About Lunch
10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville
|Chef Salad
|$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, American Cheese, Hard boiled Egg, Tomato & Cucumber on a bed of Mixed Greens with your choice of dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bruno's Pizza
10709 York Road, Cockeysville
|Chef Salad
|$8.50
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, fresh turkey, ham and croutons.