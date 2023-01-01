Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Cockeysville

Go
Cockeysville restaurants
Toast

Cockeysville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

All About Lunch image

 

All About Lunch

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Buffalo Wrap:$8.79
Crispy Chicken Patty topped with Marinara and Mozzarella
More about All About Lunch
Banner pic

 

The Corner Stable - Cockeysville - 9942 York Road

9942 York Road, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.99
Crispy fried chicken filet topped with zesty marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on
a toasted hoagie roll. Served with Stable Fries.
More about The Corner Stable - Cockeysville - 9942 York Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cockeysville

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Pies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Sliders

Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Salad

Penne

Map

More near Cockeysville to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston