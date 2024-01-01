Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Cockeysville

Go
Cockeysville restaurants
Toast

Cockeysville restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley image

 

Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley - 118 Shawan Rd

118 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville Hun

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$22.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria Hunt Valley - 118 Shawan Rd
Roma's Cafe image

 

Roma's Cafe

10515 York Rd, Cockeysville Hun

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata over Linquni$17.99
More about Roma's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Cockeysville

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Meatball Subs

Turkey Clubs

Cobb Salad

Wedge Salad

Paninis

Chili

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Cockeysville to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (133 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston