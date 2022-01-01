Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cockeysville

Cockeysville restaurants
Cockeysville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pizza Palace image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizza Palace

9801 York Road, Cockeysville

Avg 3.9 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken Salad Club$10.99
Chicken Ceaser Salad Wrap$10.99
More about Pizza Palace
All About Lunch image

 

All About Lunch

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sand$7.89
Housemade Chicken Salad on White Bread with Lettuce & Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Crispy Buffalo Tenders, Cucumbers & Tomatoes on a bed of Mixed Greens served with Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about All About Lunch
Roma's Cafe image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Roma's Cafe

10515 York Rd, Cockeysville Hun

Avg 4.7 (968 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.96
Chicken Salad over salad$10.99
Chicken Salad Sub$8.99
More about Roma's Cafe

