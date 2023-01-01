Shrimp quesadillas in Cockeysville
Cockeysville restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
All About Lunch
10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville
|Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.99
The Corner Stable - Cockeysville - 9942 York Road
9942 York Road, Cockeysville
|Crispy Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Crispy shrimp tossed in a garlic brown butter rub, topped with shredded cheese, tomato and crispy onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.