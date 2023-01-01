Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Cockeysville

Go
Cockeysville restaurants
Toast

Cockeysville restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

All About Lunch image

 

All About Lunch

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Shrimp Quesadilla$9.99
More about All About Lunch
Banner pic

 

The Corner Stable - Cockeysville - 9942 York Road

9942 York Road, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Crispy shrimp tossed in a garlic brown butter rub, topped with shredded cheese, tomato and crispy onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
More about The Corner Stable - Cockeysville - 9942 York Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cockeysville

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Italian Subs

Spinach Pies

Chicken Pizza

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Cockeysville to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston