Shrimp salad sandwiches in Cockeysville

Cockeysville restaurants
Cockeysville restaurants that serve shrimp salad sandwiches

Pappas- Cockeysville - 550 Cranbrook Rd

550 Cranbrook Rd, Cockeysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.99
Jumbo shrimp seasoned and mixed with celery and mayonnaise
More about Pappas- Cockeysville - 550 Cranbrook Rd
Roma's Cafe

10515 York Rd, Cockeysville Hun

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$11.99
More about Roma's Cafe

