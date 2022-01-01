Go
Coco & Moss

30 Barnard Street

Popular Items

*Pretty in Pink Bowl$14.95
sushi grade salmon, japanese rice, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, mango, nori, scallion, mint, tobiko, sea salt, cilantro, house poke sauce
*Tuna in the Garden Bowl$17.95
sushi grade tuna, japanese rice, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, mango, nori, scallion, mint, tobiko, sea salt, cilantro, house poke sauce
*Cherry Blossom Roll$17.95
tuna, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
*CoMo Roll$17.95
yellow tail, tuna, salmon, crab, snapper, asparagus, cream cheese
*Dragon Roll$16.95
salmon, tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, cucumber
*Hamachi Bowl$15.95
hamachi, romaine lettuce, pickled cucumber, avocado, pickled onion, mango, nori, scallion, mint, tobiko, sea salt, cilantro, house poke sauce
*Rainbow Roll$16.95
crab, avocado, cucumber, salmon, tuna, snapper
Mexican Roll$12.95
tempura shrimp, asparagus, sriracha, masago
*Spicy Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Roll$10.95
avocado, masago
Philadelphia Roll$10.95
smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
30 Barnard Street

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
