Coco Cantina

Coco Cantina is a fun and bright casual sit-down restaurant and bar with fresh, authentic Mexican food. Come on in and enjoy!

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road, Suite I-3

Popular Items

El Azteca (Carnitas) Burrito$16.00
Carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Pollo (Chicken) Burrito$16.00
Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Acapulco Salad$15.00
A mound of Coco Cantina greens, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, blend cheese, served in a fried flour tortilla shell with avocado ranch dressing and your choice of pollo or carnitas. Substitute carne asada, shrimp or fish of the day for $2.
Flan$8.00
Authentic Mexican ﬂan in a pool of caramel sauce.
Quesadilla Montados$14.00
Tortillas folded with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, blend cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
Traditionally prepared. Served with diced avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.
Carne Asada (Steak) Burrito$17.00
Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice, black or pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, covered in our Coco Cantina burrito sauce and drizzled with Pasilla crema.
Chips and Salsa$2.00
Kid Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese or chicken & cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice.
Carnitas Favorites$18.00
Slow roasted pork served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Served Coco Cantina style with Mexican rice, pinto or black beans,
flour or corn tortillas.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Pahoa HI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
