Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

2471 S. Gulf Freeway

Popular Items

Chicken & Spinach$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Grilled Chicken$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
CYO Sweet Crepe$8.95
Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Creme Brulee$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Dulce de Leche$7.95
Dulce de Leche, Toasted Almonds and choice of Strawberries or sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Roll$10.95
Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
S'mores$9.95
Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Chocolate Chips topped with Powdered Sugar, 3 torched Large Marshmallows and drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Avocado Toast Waffle$10.95
Nutella$7.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
Location

2471 S. Gulf Freeway

League City TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
