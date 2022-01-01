Go
Toast

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nutella$7.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
La Galette$9.95
Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce
Bananas Foster$9.95
Sliced Bananas and Caramel Sauce topped with Powdered Sugar, drizzled Caramel Sauce, a scoop of our House Gelato and Whipped Cream
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Grilled Chicken$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Cinnamon Roll$8.95
Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar
Creme Brulee$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Chicken & Spinach$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Cheesecake$10.95
Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
White Choc. Raspberry$10.95
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
See full menu

Location

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD.

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Chefs Table Houston

No reviews yet

Come Experience a culinary journey with chef Paul, where he brings to life dishes he has enjoyed on his travels from around the world and recreated them with his unique style of blending these traditional dishes, with his created mix of herbs and spices to create mouth watering dishes.

Quote's Restaurant Willowbrook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Annex Crafthouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston