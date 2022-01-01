Go
CoCo Crepes Waffles & Coffee is a fast-casual cafe serving a chef-driven menu of crepes, waffles, paninis, house-made gelato, fresh salads, smoothies and more! We are located in Indian Springs Shopping Center and open early everyday! Stop in or order online.

Popular Items

CoCo's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Nutella Crepe$8.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Sugar Waffle$7.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Vanilla Latte
Espresso mixed with vanilla and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Crème Brulee Crepe$11.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Ham & Mozzrella Crepe$9.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Ham topped with Harissa Aioli
Cinnamon Roll Crepe$8.95
Crepe filled with Cinnamon Butter Cream and rolled into the shape of a Cinnamon Roll. Topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon Sugar
CYO Savory Crêpe$8.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Location

6777 Woodlands Parkway

The Woodlands TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

