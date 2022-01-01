Go
Coco + Hazel

Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake shop located at
411 North Ridge Road, Richmond, Virginia, 23229.

411 Ridge Road

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
Brownie$3.50
Blackout$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
Latte
Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk.
12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso.
16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
MHB$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
Please call us when you have parked in the parking lot so we can finish the shake and place it on the counter inside the door.
Single Scoop$3.50
Milkshake$8.00
Double Scoop$5.75
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
