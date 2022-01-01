Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar
Authentic Japanese sushi restaurant serving seafood ,sushi & meat ,izakaya , plus cocktails & happy hour.
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Popular Items
Location
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sazio
Come in and enjoy!
Two Fat Cookies
Bake Shop & Custom Cakes
Sundy House
A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.
RACKS Fish House & Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!