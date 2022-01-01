Go
Toast

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

Authentic Japanese sushi restaurant serving seafood ,sushi & meat ,izakaya , plus cocktails & happy hour.

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spring Roll$6.00
Fried veggie spring roll
California Roll$7.00
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi$4.00
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$4.00
Pork Gyoza$8.00
Out of Control$15.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions, wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$8.00
Homemade lobster and shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic and scallions
Edamame
Choice steam(6) or spicy garlic sauce(7)
Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu and enoki mushrooms
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
See full menu

Location

25 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sazio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Fat Cookies

No reviews yet

Bake Shop & Custom Cakes

Sundy House

No reviews yet

A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.

RACKS Fish House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston