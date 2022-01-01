Go
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

At Coco Wok Thai Cuisine, we provide the authentic Thai dishes from our experienced chef. We proud to use the best ingredient from the local sources. Our mission is to make sure our customer happy with every dish they order.

1435 S State St

K1. Kid Skewers$5.00
Two marinated chicken skewered with peanut sauce, serve with white or brown rice.
S5. Oyster and soy sauce$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, mushroom, baby corn and garlic.
S6. Sweet and sour$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, shallot, pineapple and tomato.
S2. Ginger and shallot$14.00
Carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, ginger, tomato and shallots.
S5. CoCo Pork Bun$8.00
bao bun with crispy pork belly, vegetables and signature hoisin sauce.
P5. Orange chicken$14.00
Deep fried chicken topped with orange sauce and sesame seed.
S4. Satay peanut sauce$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, satay sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
S8. Garlic and black pepper$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, shallot, garlic and black pepper.
S9. Spicy eggplants$14.00
Red and green bell peppers, yellow onion, garlic and chili, eggplant, thai basil
S14. Dynamite$8.00
Deep fried chicken wings with hot spicy sauce (Thai Style).
1435 S State St

South Salt Lake UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
