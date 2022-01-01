Cocoa Beach restaurants you'll love
Cocoa Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Cocoa Beach restaurants
More about Sergios Tacos
Sergios Tacos
76 S. Orlando Ave., Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
|Birria Taco (x3)
|$10.95
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
|Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
|Totally Tacos
|$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
More about Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club
900 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Filled with Asparagus, red peppers, carrots, scallions & served with a sesame honey dipping sauce.
|House Salad
|$5.00
|New England Clam Chowder Cup
|$7.00
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
|The Cuban-ish
|$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
|Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
More about Cloud Parlor
Cloud Parlor
297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
More about The Tiny Turtle
The Tiny Turtle
249 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach
More about PokeFin
PokeFin
4295 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach
More about Rock the Guac
Rock the Guac
4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach
More about Pancetta Pizza
Pancetta Pizza
130-canaveral plaza blvd, COCOA BEACH