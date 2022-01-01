Cocoa Beach restaurants you'll love

Cocoa Beach restaurants
Toast
  Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Cocoa Beach restaurants

Sergios Tacos image

 

Sergios Tacos

76 S. Orlando Ave., Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
Birria Taco (x3)$10.95
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image

 

Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club

900 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Vegetable Spring Rolls$12.00
Filled with Asparagus, red peppers, carrots, scallions & served with a sesame honey dipping sauce.
House Salad$5.00
New England Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
The Cuban-ish$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
4th Street Fillin Station image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
Impossible Burger - Vegan$12.00
6oz. Impossible burger patty topped iwth cabbage, tomato, onion and avocado with a lime crema drizzle on a kaiser roll
Smoked Wings - Spicy$11.00
Smoked on the Big Green Egg™ & then char-grilled. Your choice
of Mango Habanero, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo, Jerk, Garlic Parmesan
or Bulgogi
Cloud Parlor image

 

Cloud Parlor

297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Tiny Turtle image

 

The Tiny Turtle

249 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers-Cocoa Beach rebuilding 3

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

PokeFin

4295 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rock the Guac

4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers-Cocoa Beach rebuilding 2

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers-Cocoa Beach Rebuilding

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pancetta Pizza

130-canaveral plaza blvd, COCOA BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay




