Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cocoa Beach American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cocoa Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cocoa Beach

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
7 Traditional Wings$9.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Summer Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Crush Surf Burger$9.89
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Long Doggers
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy$12.00
Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
The Cuban-ish$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy$11.00
Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle
and chopped cilantro
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
4th Street Fillin Station image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Bowl$10.00
Cavatappi tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce - Build your own bowl and add proteins and veggies below
Beyond Brat Peppers & Onions - Vegan$12.00
A plant based brat smoked on the Big Green Egg™, smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a French roll
Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
More about 4th Street Fillin Station

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cocoa Beach

Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Cocoa Beach to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Indialantic

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston