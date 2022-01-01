Cocoa Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cocoa Beach
Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|7 Traditional Wings
|$9.99
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Summer Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
|Crush Surf Burger
|$9.89
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp Poke Bowl - Spicy
|$12.00
Pan seared shrimp tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, Asian slaw, carrots & avocado, with sriracha mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
|The Cuban-ish
|$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
|Bulgogi Beef Bowl - Spicy
|$11.00
Tender beef simmered in bulgogi sauce served over white rice with pepper jack cheese, Asian slaw, green chili aioli drizzle
and chopped cilantro
4th Street Fillin Station
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$10.00
Cavatappi tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce - Build your own bowl and add proteins and veggies below
|Beyond Brat Peppers & Onions - Vegan
|$12.00
A plant based brat smoked on the Big Green Egg™, smothered with grilled peppers & onions, topped with crispy onion straws and served on a French roll
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema