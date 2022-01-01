Cocoa Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Cocoa Beach

Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club

900 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.1 (1747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Vegetable Spring Rolls$12.00
Filled with Asparagus, red peppers, carrots, scallions & served with a sesame honey dipping sauce.
Steak Diane$43.00
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
More about Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, green chili aioli drizzle, chopped cilantro
The Cuban-ish$10.00
Pork slow roasted on our Big Green Egg topped with Swiss Cheese, house-pickled pickles and dijonaise. Served on a French loaf and pressed.
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
4th Street Fillin Station image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Poke Bowl - Vegan, Spicy$10.00
Diced sweet potatoes tossed in Hawaiian poke sauce, served over white rice, cabbage, black bean & corn salsa with avocado, sriracha mayo drizzle, green onions and toasted sesame seeds
Tropical Burger$12.00
6oz. Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, tropical slaw and drizzled with BBQ sauce served on a Hawaiian sweet bun.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan and cheddar bechamel sauce
More about 4th Street Fillin Station

