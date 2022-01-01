Chicken salad in Cocoa Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cocoa Beach restaurants
Toast

Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
More about Long Doggers
Consumer pic

 

Rock the Guac

4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Rock the Guac
4th Street Fillin Station image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with fried cajun chicken, cheddar jack cheese, eggs, tomatoes and hot bacon-mustard dressing.
More about 4th Street Fillin Station

Map

Map

