Chicken salad in Cocoa Beach

Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.