Chicken sandwiches in Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach restaurants
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
More about Long Doggers
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
4th Street Fillin Station image

FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with bourbon mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon , lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll.
More about 4th Street Fillin Station

