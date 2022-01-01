Mahi mahi in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Mahi Sandwich
|$12.89
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce.
|Mahi Mango Salsa- G.F.
|$14.89
Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican Lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Blackened Mahi Tacos - Extra Spicy
|$12.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
4th Street Fillin Station
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach
|Side Mahi Blackened
|$8.00
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich - Spicy
|$13.00
6oz. Mahi blackened topped with tropical slaw, tomato and onion on a Hawaiian bun.