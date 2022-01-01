Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach restaurants
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Sergios Tacos

76 S. Orlando Ave., Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.25
Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Long Doggers

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$10.79
With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.
PP Veggie Taco$22.99
9 flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado and avocado key lime dressing
Totally Tacos$11.49
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
Rock the Guac

4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jackfruit Tacos$11.25
Ground Beef Tacos$10.99
Kids Taco*$6.49
FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Tacos - Extra Spicy$12.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
Shrimp Tacos - Spicy$11.00
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce
Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy$10.00
Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Fillin Station

382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible Tacos - Vegan$11.00
Impossible crumbles seasoned and seared, cabbage, Follow Your Heart smoked gouda cheese, lime crema
Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle
