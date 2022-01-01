Tacos in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sergios Tacos
Sergios Tacos
76 S. Orlando Ave., Cocoa Beach
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.25
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.50
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Veggie Tacos
|$10.79
With shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado Key Lime dressing.
|PP Veggie Taco
|$22.99
9 flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, sautéed peppers and onions, avocado and avocado key lime dressing
|Totally Tacos
|$11.49
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Served with Mojo pulled chicken or pulled pork.
More about Rock the Guac
Rock the Guac
4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach
|Jackfruit Tacos
|$11.25
|Ground Beef Tacos
|$10.99
|Kids Taco*
|$6.49
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Blackened Mahi Tacos - Extra Spicy
|$12.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
|Shrimp Tacos - Spicy
|$11.00
Blackened shrimp, cabbage, firecracker sauce
|Bulgogi Beef Tacos - Spicy
|$10.00
Slow roasted beef simmered in bulgogi sauce, with Asian slaw, pepper jack cheese, green chili aioli drizzle and chopped cilantro
More about 4th Street Fillin Station
FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Fillin Station
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach
|Impossible Tacos - Vegan
|$11.00
Impossible crumbles seasoned and seared, cabbage, Follow Your Heart smoked gouda cheese, lime crema
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened Mahi filet topped with tropical slaw, cilantro, habanero crema
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
Pulled pork, slow-smoked on the Big Green Egg, tropical slaw, cotija cheese, smokey BBQ drizzle