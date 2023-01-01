Waffles in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach restaurants that serve waffles
More about 4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
382 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa beach
|Waffles
|$12.00
|Single Waffle
|$6.00
|WAFFLE DIPPER STICKS
|$6.00
More about Cloud Parlor
Cloud Parlor
297 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our signature, made to order, Belgian Waffle built your way.
Sweet or savory, fruits and cream, or toasted almonds and peanut butter, no matter your choice, this waffle will make your breakfast dreams come true.