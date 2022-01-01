Go
Cocoa Chili Restaurant & Catering

An educational foodie experience serving up Afro-Caribbean-Soul fanfare with a sweet and spicy flair like our authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken and signature Cocoa Chili

3101 W Lake Street • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Plantain$4.00
Sweet plantain sliced and pan-fried with cinnamon
Love Fridge Meal for a Neighbor$5.00
Buys a full meal for free distribution to community members in need at various Love Fridge locations throughout the city. Thank you for helping to feed the community!
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$15.00
Marinated chicken in our authentic spicy jerk sauce and grilled to smoky perfection, coconut rice and peas, and steamed cabbage
Baked Mac 'n' Cheese$4.00
Southern-style, creamy macaroni pasta baked with three cheeses
Sorrel$3.50
Refreshingly cool hibiscus flower beverage steeped with Caribbean herbs and spices and sweetened with cane sugar; 12-oz
Beef Patty$5.00
Large, flaky golden pockets filled with spicy ground beef
Lunchroom Butter Cookies$4.00
A classic throwback to Chicago Public School childhood memories; 2 large cookies
Senegalese Poulet Yassa$13.00
Tender chicken stewed in sweet onions, lemon, and traditional Senegalese seasonings; served with herbed Basmati rice, and roasted veggie medley
Chicago Restaurant Week Prix Fixe Special$39.00
All prix fixe meals include Fried Plantains and Bread. Priced per person for individual consumption. Excludes beverages, taxes, tips, gratuities, service and delivery charges.
Cocoa Chili$5.00
Chili con carne y frijoles enriched with our signature Cocoa Chili Spice Blend
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

3101 W Lake Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
