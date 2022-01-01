Cocoa American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Cocoa

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2301 State Road 524, Cocoa

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Jabbers Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jabbers Bar & Grill

4365 Girssom Pkwy, Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (948 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jabbers Bar & Grill

