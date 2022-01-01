Chicken wraps in Cocoa

Go
Cocoa restaurants
Toast

Cocoa restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2301 State Road 524, Cocoa

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Cocoa

French Fries

Chicken Fajitas

Banana Smoothies

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Garden Salad

Map

More near Cocoa to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockledge

No reviews yet

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston