Nachos in Cocoa

Cocoa restaurants that serve nachos

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2301 State Road 524, Cocoa

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's

3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John

No reviews yet
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
