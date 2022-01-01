Nachos in Cocoa
Cocoa restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
2301 State Road 524, Cocoa
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3745 Curtis Blvd, Port St. John
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)