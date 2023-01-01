Turkey clubs in Cocoa
Cocoa restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about The Little Grass Shack - 4650 Highway 520
The Little Grass Shack - 4650 Highway 520
4650 Highway 520, Cocoa
|UNCLE T TURKEY CLUB
|$9.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Served with chips.
More about Bagel 13 - PSJ
Bagel 13 - PSJ
6725 N Cocoa Blvd, Port St John
|Classic Turkey Club
|$8.99
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Your Choice of Bread
|Classic Turkey Club Meal
|$10.98
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.