Turkey clubs in Cocoa

The Little Grass Shack - 4650 Highway 520

4650 Highway 520, Cocoa

No reviews yet
Takeout
UNCLE T TURKEY CLUB$9.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Served with chips.
More about The Little Grass Shack - 4650 Highway 520
Item pic

 

Bagel 13 - PSJ

6725 N Cocoa Blvd, Port St John

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Turkey Club$8.99
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Your Choice of Bread
Classic Turkey Club Meal$10.98
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
More about Bagel 13 - PSJ
