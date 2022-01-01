Go
Cocoa Cinnamon

Our first shop in the Old North Durham neighborhood used materials preserved from Durham's tobacco past and research present to drive its design. The colors of the walls are inspired by coffee, cacao, and spices. There are more couches than chairs in this one and it has a lot of outdoor seating (except for right now during the pandemic). Our goal was to infuse science and exploration from a sense of our place on this planet and how we are in relationship with everything around us.

420 W Geer Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)

Batch Brew Coffee$2.75
Freshly Brewed Little Waves Coffee.
Available until 3pm. After 3pm, consider ordering an Americano (all locations) or a Pour Over. Thank you!
Seating
Wi-Fi
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

420 W Geer Street

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
