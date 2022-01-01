Cocoa Cinnamon
Our Old West Durham location is an exploration of the history of Mexico and its people; looking at the massive influence North African design has on Mexican design through the Spanish conquest. Furthermore tying that into the spread of coffee and human migration from Ethiopia. We have a lot of talented artists in Durham and some of them have permanent work displayed there that explore this concept, each work connecting almost physically in the space.
2627 Hillsborough Road • $
2627 Hillsborough Road
Durham NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
