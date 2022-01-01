Cocobowlz
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES
700 Haywood Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
700 Haywood Road
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Served hot since 2006!
Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Kannika's Thai Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.