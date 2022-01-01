Go
Coco + Hazel

Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake Shop in Richmond, Virginia.

2733 McRae Road

Blackout$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Chocolate Sauce Swirled, Chocolate Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup topped with a Stack of Brownies.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Latte$3.50
Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk.
12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso.
16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Candy Land$15.00
Strawberry or Vanilla Milkshake topped with a Cotton Candy Ball, Rock Candy, Two Lollipops, Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Honey Lavender Latte$4.50
Espresso with Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk, Honey and Lavender Syrup.
12 oz. comes with 2 shots of espresso.
16 oz. comes with 3 shots of espresso.
Chipotle Chicken Biscuit$5.50
Chicken, Pickles + Chipotle Aioli on a Homemade Biscuit.
*Biscuits are not made to order; We do not allow alterations to the biscuits*
Milkshake$8.00
20 oz. Milkshake with Your Choice of Ice Cream Flavor Blended with Milk
MHB$15.00
Chocolate Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter and a Peanut Butter cup, served in a Peanut Butter Swirled, Peanut M&M-Rimmed Cup topped with a Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$4.95
Sprinkle Cookie$2.75
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Cake Shake$15.00
Birthday Cake Milkshake with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles and a Cherry, served in a Rainbow Sprinkle-Rimmed Cup, topped with a Slice of Confetti Cake.
All shakes ordered online will be made to go, in plastic cups.
Location

2733 McRae Road

Richmond VA

Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
