Coconut Breeze Cuisine

Coconut Breeze Cuisine was founded in 2012 by Fitzpatrick Coleman, his Brother Steve and his Father Fitzroy. Combining their pride of their Jamaican heritage with expert and authentic Jamaican chefs, they are able to bring a delicious and unique cuisine to their community.
Coconut Breeze Cuisine's expert chefs have over 20 years of professional experience in cooking, but have been making this particular type of food their entire lives.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

708 Church Lane • $$

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Patty$2.25
Freshly baked ground beef in a crust.
Jerk Chicken
Our jerk chicken is marinated in our authentic homemade jerk seasoning and slow grilled and served with our spicy jerk sauce.
Curried Chicken
Tender pieces of chicken stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.
Stewed Chicken
Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.
Oxtails
A rich tradition in Jamaica’s culture, our oxtails are browned and slow cooked with butter beans and a combination of herbs and spices to excite your taste buds.
Goat
Tender pieces of Goat meat stewed in special blend of curry powder, simmered with potatoes in a rich, hearty, flavorful gravy.
Jerk Salmon$23.00
Our jerk salmon is grilled then topped blend of homemade jerk sauce with onions and peppers.
Side of Mac and Cheese
Pineapple Ginger$1.49
Small Stewed Chicken$7.99
Incredibly rich in flavor and a Jamaican Classic, our brown stew chicken is browned and simmered in our sweet, tangy and richly flavored gravy.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

708 Church Lane

Yeadon PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
