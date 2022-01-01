Go
Toast

Coconut Thai

Come on in and enjoy!

3948 W 50th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
Green Curry$13.00
Red Curry$13.00
Spring Rolls$8.00
Drunken Noodles$13.00
Pad Thai$13.00
Mixed Vegetables Stir Fried$13.00
Panang Curry$13.00
Egg rolls$8.00
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
See full menu

Location

3948 W 50th St

Edina MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Edina Grill

No reviews yet

At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston