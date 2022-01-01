Coconut Thai Kitchen
Authentic and creative Thai cuisine in Crozet, VA
1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400
Popular Items
Location
1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400
Crozet VA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mi Rancho
Mi Rancho es su casa!
Pro Re Nata
Brewpub & Music Hall located in Crozet, VA. Stop in to enjoy all that we offer - "As Needed"!
Sal's Pizza
We have been serving Crozet, VA and surrounding areas since 1987. Sal's is a great local restaurant that offers authentic Italian cuisine, a full gluten free menu, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh bread, delicious pasta dishes and much more. Bring your whole family, with all the kids, to experience our welcoming family atmosphere and great food.
Crozet Pizza
Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout