Coconut Thai Kitchen

Authentic and creative Thai cuisine in Crozet, VA

1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza$7.00
Japanese Dumpling
Drunken Noodle$14.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Pad Cashew$13.00
Cashew nuts, onions, sprinkled with scallions in a sweet chili paste sauce.
Fresh Roll (VG)$8.00
Avocado, spring mix, and carrots wrapped in rice paper, served with tamarind hoisin sauce
It is vegan. Gluten-free is available by choosing Sweet and sour sauce.
Green$13.00
Traditional style curry with bamboo shoots, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions.
It contains fish sauce so we cannot make it vegan.
Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice stir-fried, egg, onions, carrots, peas, tomatoes, scallions.
Crispy Roll (VG)$7.00
Fried veggie rolls with sweet and sour sauce.
Butternut Squash$14.00
Yellow curry, bell peppers, basil (GF)
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
Location

1015 Heathercroft Cir Ste 400

Crozet VA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
