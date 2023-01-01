Cocoon Tap Room -
Open today 3:00 PM - 10:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Location
157 E Grand Ave Suite 200, Escondido CA 92025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Terramar Mexican Kitchen - 331 S Escondido Blvd
No Reviews
331 S Escondido Blvd Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurant