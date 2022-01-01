Zoa Moroccan
Come in and enjoy!
4710 Lillian St
Popular Items
Location
4710 Lillian St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
FM Kitchen & Bar
FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.
Soma Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Max's Wine Dive
At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!