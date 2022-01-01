Go
Toast

Zoa Moroccan

Come in and enjoy!

4710 Lillian St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fava bean Hummus$4.00
A refreshing blend of garlic, fava beans, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and cayenne.
Fatima Bread$1.50
Moroccan pita bread.
Rabat Bowl$10.00
Potato Cake, Zaalouk, Fava hummus, Cucumber tomato, Tomato chermoula, Harissa aioli
Vegetarian
Create Your Own Bowl$10.00
Create your own bowl
Halal
Kenitra Bowl$10.00
Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa
Lemon Macaroon$2.50
Casablanca Bowl$10.00
Lamb Meshwi, Tactouka, Cucumber Tomato, White Beans, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Garlic Aioli
Tangier Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt
Shellfish
Fez Bowl$10.00
Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa
Spicy · Halal
Marrakesh Bowl$10.00
Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa
Spicy · Halal
See full menu

Location

4710 Lillian St

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FM Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

FM is a neighborhood bar and restaurant serving cocktails, craft beers, burgers and locally sourced comfort food all day and into the night with brunch on weekends. At FM, we welcome you to eat, drink, enjoy our vibe and each other.

Soma Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max's Wine Dive

No reviews yet

At Max’s Wine Dive, we’re all about bringing “gourmet comfort food” to our guests alongside a constantly curated selection of wines from around the world, some of which cannot be found anywhere else, all served with a down-to-earth, rock-n-roll style. A wine bar that’s fun, funky, eclectic and a complete juxtaposition that captures the qualities of a casual, industrial feel with a top-notch food and wine program. Max’s Wine Dive appeals to diners who are hungry for all the rich flavors of fine dining without the stodginess that often accompanies a “fine-dining” experience. Fried Chicken and Champagne? Why the hell not?!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston