CoCo Crepes image
Breakfast & Brunch

CoCo Crepes

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

206 Reviews

$

9945 Barker Cypress

Cypress, TX 77433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken & Spinach$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Tres Leches$10.95
Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard
Nutella$7.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
S'mores$9.95
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Dulce de Leche$7.95
Dulce de Leche, toasted almonds and choice of strawberries or sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar
Bananas Foster$9.95
Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream
Apple Pie$10.95
Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Sugar Waffle$7.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress TX 77433

Directions

