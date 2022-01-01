Go
Toast

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

Not just a great neighborhood restaurant but also importers of Italian provisions guaranteeing you authentic Italian foods.
Family owned for over 50 years.

411 51st. Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bruschetta$11.00
Grilled rosemary focaccia topped with fresh pesto, marinated tomatoes, shredded Parmesan & finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$17.00
Scrumptious layers of pasta filled with Bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta and egg mixture, Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
TORTELLINI ELLISTON$16.00
Cheese filled tortellini tossed with spinach in a creamy blush sauce.
BOLOGNESE$17.00
Coco’s own 12 hour marinara and meat sauce with a dash of cream served over fettuccine. Also available in [GF] Penne
Italian Insalata$12.00
Spring mix with a blend of artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, spicy red onions & roasted red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
FETTUCCINE & MEATBALLS$17.00
Seasoned pasta tossed in our house-made marinara, accompanied by two of our giant, hand-rolled meatballs. Also available in [GF] Penne
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$14.00
This classic dish is made with our creamy Alfredo sauce mixed with seasoned fettuccine. Also available in [GF] Penne
CINELLI’S CHICKEN PARMESAN$17.00
Breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella served over a bed of fettuccine. Also available with [GF] Penne
FETTUCCINE POLLO PESTO$18.00
Baked chicken, garlic and fettuccine tossed in a creamy pesto sauce and garnished with cherry tomatoes. Also available in [GF] Penne
Tiramisu$8.00
This well-known treat is made with layers of coffee-infused mascarpone cheese scooped over delicate Italian cookies called Lady Fingers. It’s light and fluffy and a delicious way to top off your meal!
See full menu

Location

411 51st. Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Radish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hathorne

No reviews yet

Love the Guest, Respect the Food

Smokin Thighs

No reviews yet

We are a smoked chicken Restaurant in Nashville, TN that specializes in making delicious wings thighs and leg quarters by smokin & grilling, never frying!!

Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House

No reviews yet

JAPANESE SOUL FOOD/ SOUTHERN SEASONALITY/ TERRIBLE RAMEN/ AT LEAST WE MAKE OUR OWN NOODLES/

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston