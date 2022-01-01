Go
Coco's Tybee Island image
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

1 Old US Hwy 80

Tybee Island, GA 31328

Popular Items

WEDGE SALAD$9.00
CoCos WINGS$10.95
Original, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Bone Sucking, Spicy Garlic, Hot as Hell, Caribbean Jerk (dry), Cajun, Honey Siracha, Lemon Pepper (dry)
CHEESE STICKS$8.00
Mozzarella sticks served with marinara
GARDEN FRESH SALAD$8.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

1 Old US Hwy 80, Tybee Island GA 31328

Directions

