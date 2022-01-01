Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
606 13th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
606 13th St
Lawrenceville IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lawrenceville Bobe's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
Located in downtown Vincennes, IN, we specialize in BBQ, Beef Brisket, Ribs and More. Also try out our tasty Craft Burgers, and Sandwiches!
Graze 1885
Come in and enjoy!
Procopio's Pizza & Pasta
Procopios is a local authentic Italian restaurant located on the renovated 2nd Street in Vincennes, IN. Our restaurant has unique Sicilian pasta dishes, appetizers, salads and we also make various types of pizzas including our famous stuffed pizza. We have a wine, beer and liquor. Also a party room for your special event!