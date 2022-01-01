Codspeed @ HallPass
1 Fish, 2 Fish, Fresh Fish Fast! Fish & chips, just the way they should be.
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Popular Items
Location
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - SLC Gateway
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
HallPass Bars
Beer Zombies Draft Room & Beer Garden.
Hibachican
Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.
Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
Traditional crispy Nashville hot fried chicken with that good ol’ southern comfort flare. Brought to you by the SkinnyFATS Culinary Team.