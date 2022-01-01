Go
Toast

Codspeed @ HallPass

1 Fish, 2 Fish, Fresh Fish Fast! Fish & chips, just the way they should be.

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Piece$8.00
2 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
3 Piece$12.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
Fish + Chipwich$12.00
Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo
Garlic Parm Tots$4.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
Seashore Fries$4.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
1 Piece$4.00
1 beer-battered fresh piece of cod w/tartar sauce
Tackle Box$40.00
Feed up to 4 people!
12x Fish
2x Tots
2x Fries
6x Tartar sauce
Small Drink (21oz)$3.00
21oz cane sugar sodas or unsweetened teas
Tartar$0.50
2oz
See full menu

Location

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - SLC Gateway

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

HallPass Bars

No reviews yet

Beer Zombies Draft Room & Beer Garden.

Hibachican

No reviews yet

Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.

Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass

No reviews yet

Traditional crispy Nashville hot fried chicken with that good ol’ southern comfort flare. Brought to you by the SkinnyFATS Culinary Team.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston