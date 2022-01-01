Cody restaurants you'll love

Cody restaurants
Must-try Cody restaurants

Muddy Moose Cafe image

 

Muddy Moose Cafe

1244 Sheridan Ave, Cody

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$6.49
Served with cajun ranch dipping sauce
House Salad$4.99
Lettuce mix topped with mushroom,
tomato, olives, red onion, carrot, croutons
Heavy Weight Pan Pizza$22.99
Double Cheese, double pepperoni, double Italian sausage,
More about Muddy Moose Cafe
Proud Cut Saloon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Proud Cut Saloon

1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody

Avg 3.9 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rodeo Burger$12.99
Roast Beef (French Dip)$10.99
Mushroom Burger (Pilot)$12.99
More about Proud Cut Saloon
Fresh Prince of Steaks image

 

Fresh Prince of Steaks

Wyoming, Cody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fries$6.00
Our fresh crispy Old Bay Fries topped with steak onions & Cheez Whiz
Fried Ravioli$9.00
A dozen 4-cheese ravioli breaded in authentic Italian bread crumbs w/ marinara dipping sauce
Cheez Fries$4.00
Our signature Old Bay Fries smothered with Cheez Whiz
More about Fresh Prince of Steaks
