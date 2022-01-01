Cody restaurants you'll love
More about Muddy Moose Cafe
Muddy Moose Cafe
1244 Sheridan Ave, Cody
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$6.49
Served with cajun ranch dipping sauce
|House Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce mix topped with mushroom,
tomato, olives, red onion, carrot, croutons
|Heavy Weight Pan Pizza
|$22.99
Double Cheese, double pepperoni, double Italian sausage,
More about Proud Cut Saloon
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Proud Cut Saloon
1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody
|Popular items
|Rodeo Burger
|$12.99
|Roast Beef (French Dip)
|$10.99
|Mushroom Burger (Pilot)
|$12.99
More about Fresh Prince of Steaks
Fresh Prince of Steaks
Wyoming, Cody
|Popular items
|Steak Fries
|$6.00
Our fresh crispy Old Bay Fries topped with steak onions & Cheez Whiz
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
A dozen 4-cheese ravioli breaded in authentic Italian bread crumbs w/ marinara dipping sauce
|Cheez Fries
|$4.00
Our signature Old Bay Fries smothered with Cheez Whiz