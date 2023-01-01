Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Cody

Go
Cody restaurants
Toast

Cody restaurants that serve prime ribs

Consumer pic

 

Wyoming Roadhouse

1651 8th Street, Cody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Prime Rib$31.00
More about Wyoming Roadhouse
Proud Cut Saloon image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Proud Cut Saloon

1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody

Avg 3.9 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Prime Rib$25.99
20oz Prime Rib$32.99
More about Proud Cut Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Cody

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Map

More near Cody to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston