Prime ribs in
Cody
/
Cody
/
Prime Ribs
Cody restaurants that serve prime ribs
Wyoming Roadhouse
1651 8th Street, Cody
No reviews yet
Smoked Prime Rib
$31.00
More about Wyoming Roadhouse
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Proud Cut Saloon
1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody
Avg 3.9
(1193 reviews)
12oz Prime Rib
$25.99
20oz Prime Rib
$32.99
More about Proud Cut Saloon
